Foreign Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs 90 Lakh Seized in Mizoram’s Champhai

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 60 Cases of illegal foreign origin Cigarettes worth Rs. 90 Lakh in general area, Zokhawthar, Champhai on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes Rs 90 Lakh (Ninety Lakh only). The seized consignment was handed over to Custom department, Champhai on the same day for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign origin Cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

It may be mentioned that two days back, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) had seized 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation based on a tip-off.

The seized foreign cigarettes have a market value worth Rs 1.05 crores, informed officials.

In another such instance, last month, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 77 Cases of Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.155 Crore near Melbuk Xg at Zokhawthar.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar based on specific information under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered Foreign Origin Cigarette is 1.155 crores.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar on Wednesday for further legal proceedings, the statement said.