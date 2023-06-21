Former Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo Joins Congress

In a major development ahead of the state assembly polls in Mizoram, Former state chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo joined the Congress party.
As per sources, besides Chuaungo, well known television presenter from Mizoram Vanneihthanga Vanchhawng and senior journalist Lalremruata Renthlei also joined the Congress on Tuesday.
It may be mentioned that, elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly are slated to be held later this year.
Lalnunmawia Chuaungo is a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, retired as the state chief secretary in October 2021. He was appointed as chief information commissioner (CIC), a post he recently quit to join politics.
Chuaungo said that he jumped into politics to work for the welfare of the people and Mizoram.