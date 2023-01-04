Former Tripura CM’s Ancestral Home Set Ablaze, Priests Attacked

The ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Udaipur in Gomati district was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants on late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when a group of priests arrived at Deb's residence at Rajdhanagar in Jamjuri area of Udaipur. The priests came to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father.

According to reports, the miscreants attacked the saints and vandalised their vehicles. The bystanders and locals came to the rescue of the priests following which the miscreants fled away.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a protest over the incident. They vandalised shops believed to be of the attackers. Following this, heavy deployment of police personnel was made at the incident spot.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Debbarma and Additional Superintendent of Police Debanjana Roy rushed to the spot to tackle the situation.

Sources said that the attackers were allegedly backed by Opposition CPIM. Videos of the incident showed flames of the dousing inferno engulfing the house and nearby shops.