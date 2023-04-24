Fourth BJP MLA Resigns from Administrative Post in Manipur

In yet another setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, one more party MLA resigned from his administrative post on Monday.

Uripok’s BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh quit as the chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

Raghumani Singh is the fourth MLA of the ruling party in Manipur to have resigned from their posts in the government this month.

In his resignation letter, Singh cited personal reasons for quitting his post.

“For personal reasons and in public interest, it is felt that my continuance as the chairman of MANIREDA is not called for at this juncture. Therefore, I tender my resignation from the said post and the same may kindly be accepted,” Singh wrote in his resignation letter submitted to the chief minister.

Later, he posted a poster on Facebook committing that he would keep supporting BJP.

On April 8, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheysham resigned from the post of advisor to the chief minister. On April 17, Langthabal MLA Karan Shyam resigned as Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation followed by the resignation of P Brojen Singh from the post of Chairman of Manipur Development Society on April 20. All the three MLAs claimed that they were not given due responsibility, funds and authority to function in their posts.

The four MLAs who have resigned are reportedly camping in New Delhi to apprise the party high command about the growing discontentment in the ruling party camp against Biren Singh.