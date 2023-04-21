Setback for Manipur BJP, Third MLA Quits Post in A Week

In another major setback, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur P Brojen Singh tendered his resignation on Thursday.

Brojen Singh, MLA of the Wangjing Tentha assembly constituency tendered his resignation from the post of Chairman of Manipur Development Society, hence hinting at trouble for the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

He is the third MLA to quit the administrative post in a span of little over a week.

Meanwhile, Brojen Singh has cited 'personal grounds' as the reason for his resignation.

"I tender my resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal grounds," Singh stated in his resignation letter submitted to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.