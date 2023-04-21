Setback for Manipur BJP, Third MLA Quits Post in A Week
In another major setback, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur P Brojen Singh tendered his resignation on Thursday.
Brojen Singh, MLA of the Wangjing Tentha assembly constituency tendered his resignation from the post of Chairman of Manipur Development Society, hence hinting at trouble for the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.
He is the third MLA to quit the administrative post in a span of little over a week.
Meanwhile, Brojen Singh has cited 'personal grounds' as the reason for his resignation.
"I tender my resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal grounds," Singh stated in his resignation letter submitted to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Earlier, BJP MLAs Thokchom Radheysham and Karam Shyam quit as Chief Minister's advisor and the Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation on April 17 and April 13 respectively. Both had served as ministers in the first Biren Singh led government (2017-2022). All the three MLAs claimed that they were not given due responsibility, funds and authority to function in their posts.
Notably, a number of BJP MLAs from Manipur are reportedly camping in the national capital seeking the removal of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the state.
According to reports, at least 10-12 MLAs are currently in New Delhi and seeking the intervention of the central leadership into the matter.
One of the many reasons for their grievance has been the suspension of the SoO agreement of 2008 by the state Manipur government in March 2023.
Manipur State BJP has called a crucial high-level meeting on Friday.