Fresh Clashes Erupt in Manipur’s Churachandpur, Night Curfew Imposed

Situation remains tense in Manipur’s Churachandpur district as unidentified miscreants set ablaze a government building amid night curfew imposed in the district on Friday night. The security personnel used batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors.
Three cars, including a forest office located at Tuivong was burned down by the protesters. The night curfew has been imposed to restore normalcy in the district. As a result of this, public property worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed. Fire tenders were pressed into service following the vandalism and arson.
The administration on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 and also directed for immediate suspension of internet services across the Churachandpur district prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district.
The streets wore a deserted look in the district and normal life was hit as the tribal-dominated southern district witnessed a complete shutdown following the 8-hour call by the Indigo Tribal Leaders Forum (ILTF) demanding the eviction of villagers from protected forests.
Notably, late on Thursday night, a group of unruly mob vandalized the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur to protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports Complex was partially burnt. This gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.