Fresh Clashes Erupt in Manipur’s Churachandpur, Night Curfew Imposed

The administration on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 and also directed for immediate suspension of internet services across the Churachandpur district prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district.

The streets wore a deserted look in the district and normal life was hit as the tribal-dominated southern district witnessed a complete shutdown following the 8-hour call by the Indigo Tribal Leaders Forum (ILTF) demanding the eviction of villagers from protected forests.