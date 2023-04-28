Manipur Arson: Section 144 Imposed, Internet Suspended in Churachandpur

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district following the vandalism and arson in the New Lamka area. The state administration issued prohibitory orders under section 144 and also directed for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.
An order by the Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner read, “A total shutdown in Churachandpur district has been called by Indigenous Tribal Leader's Form (ITLF) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm of April 28, 2023, and there is the likelihood of mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Churachandpur District.”
“Requested to kindly consider curbing/suspension of internet/mobile data in Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves,” it further read.
“Five or more persons which are likely to turn unlawful/violent or the carrying of sticks, stones firearms and/or weapons of any description or objects which can be used as offensive weapons should be prohibited as an immediate measure that is likely a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties,” read the order.
It may be mentioned that late on Thursday night, a group of unruly mob vandalized the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur to protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports Complex was partially burnt. This gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.
The attack occurred in between a shutdown, which was called by the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum, who had demanded for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. Post the incident, CM Singh said that action would be taken against the perpetrators.