Manipur Arson: Section 144 Imposed, Internet Suspended in Churachandpur

It may be mentioned that late on Thursday night, a group of unruly mob vandalized the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur to protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports Complex was partially burnt. This gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.

The attack occurred in between a shutdown, which was called by the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum, who had demanded for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. Post the incident, CM Singh said that action would be taken against the perpetrators.