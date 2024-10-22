Gadkari Stresses Timely Completion of Northeast Projects in Delhi Review Meeting

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of National Highway projects across the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland during a meeting held in Delhi.
The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), and Dr. Manik Saha (Tripura). Union Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, along with senior ministry officials, were also present.
Gadkari took to X to share updates on the progress of these projects.
Arunachal Pradesh
In his posts, Shri Gadkari provided updates on 15 ongoing National Highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh, covering 423 kilometers. He stressed the need for expediting the development of critical infrastructure to meet project timelines. "Revolutionizing Arunachal Pradesh’s highways with advanced infrastructure and sustainable mobility under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary leadership, paving the way for a brighter future," he said.
Manipur
Shri Gadkari also reviewed 38 ongoing National Highway projects in Manipur, spanning 808 kilometers. During the meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the focus was on accelerating the pace of development. "This will not only improve connectivity but also drive economic growth, reaffirming our commitment to the advancement of the North-east region," he posted.
He further shared a video showcasing the ongoing developments in Manipur, stating, “Transforming Manipur’s highways with cutting-edge infrastructure under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, unlocking growth and seamless connectivity for a prosperous future.”
Tripura
Addressing the highway projects in Tripura, Shri Gadkari shared that 16 projects covering 324 kilometers are currently in progress. The discussion with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha revolved around fast-tracking these developments for enhanced sustainability and cost-efficiency. "Revamping Tripura’s highways with futuristic infrastructure, paving the way for growth, seamless mobility, and prosperity under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary leadership," he added.