Gadkari Stresses Timely Completion of Northeast Projects in Delhi Review Meeting

Manipur

Shri Gadkari also reviewed 38 ongoing National Highway projects in Manipur, spanning 808 kilometers. During the meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the focus was on accelerating the pace of development. "This will not only improve connectivity but also drive economic growth, reaffirming our commitment to the advancement of the North-east region," he posted.

He further shared a video showcasing the ongoing developments in Manipur, stating, “Transforming Manipur’s highways with cutting-edge infrastructure under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, unlocking growth and seamless connectivity for a prosperous future.”