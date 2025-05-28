Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Nexus in Drug Trade, Seeks Coal Syndicate Probe

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led governments in the Northeast during a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Wednesday. He raised serious concerns about illegal coal mining, the drug trade, and political protection to criminal syndicates, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the coal syndicate operating in Assam and Meghalaya.

Gogoi thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh Alwar, and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah for their continued support.

ED Exposed Coal Syndicate, But Remains Silent

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, addressing the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, referred to the April 24 operations at six locations across Meghalaya and Guwahati linked to illegal coal trading.

Citing the ED's findings, Gogoi stated, “The ED has confirmed the existence of a coal syndicate involving individuals from both Meghalaya and Assam. This syndicate facilitated the illegal transportation of coal trucks across the Meghalaya-Assam border without inspections or restrictions. Documentation was allegedly fabricated to portray the coal as legally mined.”

He further added, “The syndicate charged between ₹1.27 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per truck from mine owners under the guise of commission and patronage, all paid in cash. The illegally mined coal was stored at depots located in Jogighopa, Assam.”

Gogoi also highlighted that the ED revealed how the cash collected by the syndicate was stored at the residences of designated cash handlers. During the raids, diaries documenting cash flow were seized. “It was also uncovered that coal mine owners and members of the syndicate coordinated with illegal mine operators in Assam’s Margherita and Tinsukia to falsely represent the coal as legally sourced,” he added.

During the searches, the ED confiscated ₹1.58 crore in cash, digital devices such as laptops and mobile phones, and two luxury vehicles allegedly purchased with the proceeds of the illegal trade.

“We welcome this action,” Gogoi said, endorsing the crackdown.

He criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for previously denying any coal syndicate in the state, claiming, "The ED has proven the Chief Minister’s statements to be false." However, Gogoi expressed concern over the ED’s silence since the raids, saying it raises doubts about the agency’s credibility.

Illegal Rat-Hole Mining: A Threat to Northeast Ecology

Citing the Umrangso mining tragedy, Gogoi said, “The body of a worker killed in illegal rat-hole mining was recovered 40 days later.” He pointed to an SIT report that confirmed the existence of 245 illegal rat-hole mines, demanding strict action and accountability.

Gogoi alleged that the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) has failed to protect the biodiversity, ecological balance, and social safety of the Northeast, allowing rampant environmental destruction through illegal mining operations.

BJP Governments Failing to Stop Drug Smuggling from Myanmar

Apart from coal, Gogoi raised the issue of increasing drug trafficking across the Indo-Myanmar border. “The BJP and its alliance governments have failed to control drug smuggling. These syndicates are thriving under political patronage,” he alleged again.

He called for a united front to combat the twin threats of illegal mining and drug trafficking in the region.

Congress Committed to a Corruption-Free, Youth-Led Assam

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Assam, Gogoi stated, “We are working towards a new Assam that is economically strong, corruption-free, and driven by youth leadership.”

He dismissed speculations that he is only active in national politics, saying, “The Chief Minister’s personal attacks have only strengthened my position in Assam’s political discourse.”

No Ties with AIUDF, Opposition Unity in Assam Under Discussion

Clarifying the Congress party’s stance, Gogoi said, “We have had no alliance with the AIUDF since 2021. It has become the BJP’s B-team. Our party’s high command will decide the future of opposition unity in Assam.”

When asked about his potential candidature for the Chief Minister’s post, Gogoi responded, “The question is not about me becoming CM. The focus must remain on liberating Assam from a government driven by corruption, injustice, and lawlessness.”

