Gusty Winds and Downpours: IMD Forecasts Stormy Week Ahead for Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued detailed weather warnings for the northeastern states of India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall throughout the week. The weather system is expected to bring significant rainfall and adverse conditions from Monday to Friday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h are likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura on Day 1. In Manipur, similar conditions with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are expected. Additionally, thunderstorms and lightning are forecasted to affect isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, with heavy rainfall likely in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

For Day 2, the IMD has issued a more severe warning, with gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 km/h expected to affect isolated places in Assam. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by winds of 40-50 km/h, are also anticipated in Meghalaya and Mizoram, while conditions with winds of 30-40 km/h are likely over Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

On Day 3, the intensity of the weather systems is expected to persist. Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds up to 50-60 km/h are predicted for Assam, while winds of 40-50 km/h are likely to impact Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. Conditions in Mizoram and Tripura will see gusty winds of 30-40 km/h, with thunderstorms expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with heavy rainfall expected in Nagaland and Manipur.

For Day 4, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms are also forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

On Day 5, similar conditions are expected with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h over Assam and Meghalaya, while thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in the other northeastern states. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in Assam and Meghalaya.

In terms of the weather forecast for the region, moderate rain is expected to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Day 1, while light to moderate rain is forecast at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged.

On Day 2, moderate rain is likely at most places in Assam and Meghalaya, and at many places in Arunachal Pradesh. Light to moderate rain will occur at a few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. On Days 3 to 5, moderate rain is expected to continue in most parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, with light to moderate rain over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD also attributed these weather conditions to an east-west trough that runs from northwest Rajasthan to central Bangladesh, crossing several states, and an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Assam. The cyclonic circulation, along with the north-south trough over the region, has created favorable conditions for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

In Guwahati, the IMD has forecasted a partly cloudy sky turning generally cloudy, with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Day 1. The weather will remain generally cloudy with a chance of rain or thunderstorms through the night. On Day 2, one or two spells of rain or thunder showers are expected, with partly cloudy skies on Day 3, becoming generally cloudy towards evening or night.

With these weather conditions expected to persist throughout the week, residents of the northeastern states are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

