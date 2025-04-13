Fierce Storm Hits Assam, Homes Damaged and Ferries Stranded

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rainfall struck multiple areas in Baksa and Hatshingimari and Majuli districts early Sunday morning, causing extensive damage and disrupting the festive spirit of Rongali Bihu celebrations.

In Adala Baganpara, under the Baganpara Revenue Circle of Baksa district, the storm wreaked havoc on several homes. A widowed woman, Jonali Roy, lost her only shelter when the storm tore off the tin roof of her house while she was asleep. Although her family narrowly escaped unharmed, all of their belongings were destroyed. In the nearby Bagulamari village, the storm also damaged the home of Kailash Deka, where household items were destroyed. Additionally, the community Bihu pandal in Adala, set to host an event the following day, was severely damaged, along with downed electric wires causing widespread power outages in the area.

Meanwhile, in Hatsingimari Bangle Char and Shantipur areas, the storm caused further destruction. In Bangle Char, tin-roof houses belonging to residents Samad Ali and Baktjamal were completely blown away by the strong winds. Both families escaped injury, though their belongings were drenched by the rain. The storm also caused a power outage in the region, with electric wires snapped in multiple locations. In Shantipur, the storm uprooted several large trees, further exacerbating the power disruption.

Another powerful dust storm wreaked havoc in Majuli on Saturday, causing multiple passenger ferries to drift uncontrollably in the Brahmaputra River. The sudden squall, accompanied by strong winds, struck the region in the afternoon, severely impacting ferry operations.

Several ferries, which were carrying passengers across the river, were trapped midstream as they lost control due to the storm's intensity. A particularly alarming incident occurred at the Kamalabari (Dakshinpat) ferry ghat, where a ferry broke free from its mooring ropes and was seen floating adrift in the turbulent waters.

The ropes used to secure the ferry were visibly snapped on camera, underscoring the sheer force of the storm. Ferries remained stranded in the river for a significant period, causing panic among passengers and raising serious safety concerns.

Local authorities are yet to release an official statement on the situation or any potential damages or injuries.

The combination of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms has left residents in both districts in a state of fear and uncertainty. The damage to homes and public infrastructure has disrupted daily life and hindered the ongoing Bihu celebrations.