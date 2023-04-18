Haunted Places in Northeast India Which Are Popular Among Visitors

Swagata Borah
Northeast India is known for its breathtaking beauty and is also home to some of the most haunted places in the country. If you're a thrill-seeker looking for a bone-chilling experience, then these 5 haunted places in Northeast India are not to be missed.
Mayong, Assam: Known as the "Land of Black Magic," Mayong is said to be the home of witchcraft and sorcery. It's believed that the villagers here possess supernatural powers and can even turn people into animals. Visitors have reported feeling a strong presence and hearing strange noises.
Nohkhalikai Falls, Meghalaya: Nohkalikai Falls, a place of ethereal beauty that leaves every visitor spellbound, is unfortunately associated with a tragic legend. Its name, derived from the Khasi language, means "Jump of Ka Likai." In this language, 'Ka' signifies the female gender, and 'Likai' is the central character of the chilling narrative that follows.
The story tells of a young mother named Likai, who lived in the village of Rangjyrteh, situated near the waterfall. Left widowed at an early age, she had to assume her husband's occupation to make ends meet.
Though she had a little baby, she could not devote all her attention to her. Concerned women from the village suggested that she marry again, feeling the baby needed a father. Alas, the man she wed was insecure and did something utterly heinous. One day, as Likai returned home, she discovered that her husband had prepared a sumptuous meal for her. She ate the food, thinking that her baby was in the neighborhood. However, when she finished her meal, she looked around for her daughter but couldn't find her.
It doesn't take long to realize where this tragic story is headed. The man was so envious of the baby that he slaughtered her and cooked her for the meal he served to Likai.
The moment Likai reached for the basket of leaves to consume her customary betel leaves and nuts after eating, she noticed a tiny finger that belonged to her daughter. Terrified and outraged at the realization of what had happened, she ran until she reached the edge of the falls and threw herself into it, meeting her end. This heart-wrenching tale is the reason why the falls are called Nohkalikai.
Kangla Fort, Manipur: The Kangla Fort in Imphal is believed to be haunted by the spirits of the soldiers who died during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. Visitors have reported hearing the sounds of gunfire and seeing apparitions of soldiers marching.
Gorsam Stupa, Arunachal Pradesh: The beautiful town of Tawang is also home to the haunted Gorsam Stupa. It's said that the stupa was built on the burial ground of a monk, and his restless spirit still haunts the place. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and feeling a presence around the stupa.
Durtlang Hills, Mizoram: The beautiful capital city of Mizoram is also known for its spooky tales. The Durtlang Hills are said to be haunted by the ghosts of soldiers who died during World War II. Visitors have reported hearing the sounds of marching boots and seeing apparitions of soldiers.
So, if you're brave enough to face the paranormal, head to these 5 haunted places in Northeast India for an unforgettable experience. But be warned, these places are not for the faint-hearted!