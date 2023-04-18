Haunted Places in Northeast India Which Are Popular Among Visitors

Nohkhalikai Falls, Meghalaya: Nohkalikai Falls, a place of ethereal beauty that leaves every visitor spellbound, is unfortunately associated with a tragic legend. Its name, derived from the Khasi language, means "Jump of Ka Likai." In this language, 'Ka' signifies the female gender, and 'Likai' is the central character of the chilling narrative that follows.

The story tells of a young mother named Likai, who lived in the village of Rangjyrteh, situated near the waterfall. Left widowed at an early age, she had to assume her husband's occupation to make ends meet.

Though she had a little baby, she could not devote all her attention to her. Concerned women from the village suggested that she marry again, feeling the baby needed a father. Alas, the man she wed was insecure and did something utterly heinous. One day, as Likai returned home, she discovered that her husband had prepared a sumptuous meal for her. She ate the food, thinking that her baby was in the neighborhood. However, when she finished her meal, she looked around for her daughter but couldn't find her.

It doesn't take long to realize where this tragic story is headed. The man was so envious of the baby that he slaughtered her and cooked her for the meal he served to Likai.

The moment Likai reached for the basket of leaves to consume her customary betel leaves and nuts after eating, she noticed a tiny finger that belonged to her daughter. Terrified and outraged at the realization of what had happened, she ran until she reached the edge of the falls and threw herself into it, meeting her end. This heart-wrenching tale is the reason why the falls are called Nohkalikai.