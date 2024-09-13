Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Northeast India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather forecast, highlighting significant rainfall and storm activity across Northeast India in the coming days. The current monsoon trough at mean sea level extends through Firozpur, Karnal, the center of a well-marked low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh, Barabanki, Chapra, Purnia, and the center of another low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast.
The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh has moved west-northwestward and is now identified as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast as of 08:30 IST on September 13, 2024. This system is expected to intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by September 14, 2024.
Forecast for the Next Five Days:
Day 1 (September 13, 2024): Moderate rain is anticipated at most places over Mizoram and Tripura, and at many places over Manipur. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain are also forecasted for Mizoram and Tripura, with heavy rain likely in Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. Thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 2 (September 14, 2024): Moderate rain is likely at most places over Mizoram and Tripura, and at many places over Manipur and Meghalaya. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland. Heavy rain is predicted for isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.
Day 3 (September 15, 2024): Moderate rain is expected at many places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated locations throughout the region.
Day 4 (September 16, 2024): Moderate rain is anticipated at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with heavy rain in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.
Day 5 (September 17, 2024): Moderate rain is likely at many places over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Light to moderate rain may occur at a few locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places over Manipur and Mizoram, with heavy rain predicted in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.
The IMD has warned of potential disruptions due to severe weather conditions and advises residents to stay prepared for possible impacts.