Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Northeast India: IMD

Day 1 (September 13, 2024): Moderate rain is anticipated at most places over Mizoram and Tripura, and at many places over Manipur. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few locations over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain are also forecasted for Mizoram and Tripura, with heavy rain likely in Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. Thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.