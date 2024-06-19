Heavy Downpour to Persist in Northeast India: IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating continued heavy rains in the northeastern states of India due to a prevailing cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh and neighboring areas at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough in the lower tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 88°E to the north of Latitude 22°N, between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.