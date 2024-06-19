Heavy Downpour to Persist in Northeast India: IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating continued heavy rains in the northeastern states of India due to a prevailing cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh and neighboring areas at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough in the lower tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 88°E to the north of Latitude 22°N, between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.
Weather Forecast:
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain across most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. Here is a day-by-day breakdown:
Day 1 to Day 5:
Light to moderate rain: Very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Weather Warnings:
The IMD has also issued several warnings for the next five days:
Day 1:
Thunderstorm and lightning: Likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy to Very Heavy rain with isolated Extremely Heavy falls: Expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.
Heavy to Very Heavy rain: Likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.
Heavy rain: Expected at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.
Day 2:
Thunderstorm and lightning: Likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy to Very Heavy rain: Expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Heavy rain: Likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 3:
Thunderstorm and lightning: Likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy to Very Heavy rain: Expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.
Heavy rain: Likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 4:
Thunderstorm and lightning: Likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy rain: Expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 5:
Thunderstorm and lightning: Likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Heavy rain: Expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Residents of these regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in light of the heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms. The concerned authorities are on high alert to manage any adverse effects resulting from the continued downpour.