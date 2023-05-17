Heavy Rainfall Activity Over NE States For Next 5 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall activity with lightning and gusty winds over Northeast region during next five days, as a result of the incursion of moisture in the atmosphere due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India.
The weather department has issued yellow alert in the Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 17 to 21, whereas, it issued yellow alert in Arunachal Pradesh from May 20 to 21.
Probable Impacts
1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.
3. Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector
4. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain
5. Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.
6. Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
7. Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
8. Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.
9. Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
10. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
11. Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
Actions suggested
1. Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
2. Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
3. Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
4. Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
5. Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
6. Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanisms to avoid runoff in case of rain.
7. Postpone sowing of seeds; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.
8. Be Updated.