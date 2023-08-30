Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Cr Seized in Tripura's Unakoti, 3 Arrested

According to a statement issued by the Assam Rifles, based on specific information, the operation was conducted at Kumarhat area of Unakoti district on Tuesday night.

According to information, 50 cases of brown sugar weighing 551 grams were seized from a vehicle during the search.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bishma Debbarma, Budhiram Debbarma and Jestha Debbarma.