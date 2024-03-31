HM Amit Shah to Visit Tripura for Election Campaign on April 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit the northeastern states for poll campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
According to sources, Amit Shah will address an election rally at Aalo in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 6 and hold meetings with the state BJP leaders to discuss election-related affairs.
After concluding his Arunachal visit, the Union Home Minister will visit Tripura for a two-day election campaign on April 7. He will then hold a road show in Agartala and adress election rallies.
Shah is slated to hold a key meeting with state BJP party leaders before leaving Tripura on April 8.
Notably, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday night held a meeting with party leaders in which he discussed the upcoming visit of the Home Minister to the state.
Apart from this, the home minister will also visit Assam where he would take part in election campaigns. He is slated to address mass gatherings in Lakhimpur and Hojai during his visit, sources said.