Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Assam on April 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Assam on April 6, sources claimed on Wednesday. This comes after his visit scheduled for March 14 was canceled earlier.
The home minister will take part in election campaigns during his visit to Assam. He will be addressing mass gatherings in Lakhimpur and Hojai during his visit, sources said.
Earlier, reports claimed that Amit Shah will visit Assam only after the completion of Lok Sabha elections after his two-day visit on March 14 and 15 was cancelled.
There was no information regarding the reason behind cancelling the tour. Amit Shah was to engage in party meetings and also address public gatherings during his visit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
As a part of the campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah was scheduled to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar. On March 15, he was to address a townhall program in Guwahati, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita had said.
Amit Shah was also set to inaugurate the Bardowa Project in Assam’s Nagaon district which is the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, on March 15. This was informed by Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika.
The project, worth Rs 188 crore, entails the development of Batadrava Than as a center of art, culture, and spiritualism. The state government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs 188 crore covering an area of 165 bigha.