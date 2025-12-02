Hornbill Festival 2025 Kicks off With Record Global Participation

The 26th of the Hornbill Festival began at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama Heritage Village,with its biggest international lineup ever. The festival celebrates Nagaland culture, diversity and traditions.

On the first day, a special show called "Hornbill Dream" by the Task force for Music and Arts gave visitors a close look at Nagaland colorful traditions and music.

This year, six countries are participating in the festival-- Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, France and The United Kingdom along with Arunachal Pradesh as the state partner. This make it the most internationally represented Hornbill festival so far.

Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla,Who attended the opening ceremony, said the festival shows the state unity and cultural richness .He also praised the Naga people for keeping their tradition alive.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the festival reflects the Naga way of life, showing unity, living traditions, and respect for ancestors.

International guests also shared their thoughts. Kevin Kelly Ireland Ambassador to India talked about the similarities between India and Ireland histories and goals. Dr. Debanjan Chakrabarti highlighted some of the British and Naga communities. Meanwhile,Maya Jaouhari Tissafi, Switzerland Ambassador to India and Bhutan said that, the Hornbill Festival brings together tribes, families, and also visitors from all over India.

