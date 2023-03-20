Hullabaloo in Meghalaya Assembly After Governor Addresses House in Hindi

Chaos broke out in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after Governor Phagu Chauhan gives his address in Hindi during the first budget session of the newly elected Assembly and the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA.02) government on Monday.

Four Voice of the people party (VPP) MLAs led by MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit walked out of assembly in a huff.

Though Speaker Thomas Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said copies of the speech were distributed in Hindi, MLA Basaiawmoit claimed it was an unacceptable gesture as English is the official language of the House.

He also reminded the House that the Centre was reluctant to recognise Khasi and Garo languages at the time when governor is speaking to the house in Hindi.

Minutes later, the four VPP MLAs walked out of the House as the Speaker insisted on the Governor to continue his speech.