Meghalaya HC Directs State Govt to Resolve Harijan Colony Issue by April

The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the state government to resolve the Harijan Colony issue within April.

The top court has directed 342 families of Harijan Colony from Them Lew Mawlong in Shillong to be relocated by the end of April.

On March 17, the High Court asked the State Government to resolve the matter by April. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh ordered the parties to resolve the matter by April so that relocation, if any, could take place within the next two or three months and the matter is given a final quietus.

The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had until April 10 to respond to the proposal for moving the families to the existing Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) land.

An earlier proposal by the HPC to set aside 200 square meters of land for each of the 342 families in the European ward and to pay for the building of their homes had been rejected by the government.

The next hearing is scheduled on April 24.