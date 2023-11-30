IAF Airlifts 30 More Myanmarese Soldiers from Mizoram to Manipur

30 more Myanmarese soldiers who surrendered before the Assam Rifles/Mizoram Police were airlifted from Mizoram to Manipur’s Moreh by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, reports said.
With this, the number of personnel airlifted by the IAF has gone up to 104.
Joint Secretary of the Mizoram Home Department, Lalthiamsanga Sailo, while speaking to ANI over phone said that so far 104 Myanmar army personnel who entered Mizoram and surrendered before the Mizoram police/Assam Rifles were sent back to their country.
He said, “Yesterday, 30 Myanmar army personnel were airlifted from Tuipang town of Mizoram’s Siaha district. The first batch of 15 Myanmar soldiers were airlifted from Tuipang at 9:30 am and the second batch of the remaining 15 Myanmar soldiers were at around 10:40 am. They were brought to Moreh in Manipur and handed over to the Myanmar authorities.”
In the wake of recent clashes between rebel groups and the military junta in the border regions of Myanmar's Chin State, the situation remains tense in Mizoram. Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have implemented sufficient security measures along the border areas.