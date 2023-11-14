After Fresh Violence, Over 5,000 Myanmar Nationals Take Refuge In Mizoram

Over 5,000 individuals from Myanmar have crossed into the neighboring state of Mizoram after an airstrike conducted by the Myanmar army in its Chin state on Monday, according to Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, the Police Inspector General in Mizoram.
"Now there are as many as more than 5,000 people took refuge in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border," the IGP said, adding that many got injured.
"As many as about 20 are injured. Eight of them are taken to Aizawl for better medical treatment and the rest are being treated in Champhai," the IGP further said. He said one of the injured succumbed to his injuries last evening.
When asked about the current situation and the likelihood of any disturbances in Myanmar, he responded that there has been no commotion since last night.
"Now it is quite calm but we don't know whether the Myanmar army will attack from the air. We cannot rule out air strike at present if the Myanmar government is willing."
The Inspector General of Police in Mizoram informed that a total of 42 soldiers from Myanmar have surrendered to the Mizoram Police and have now been handed over to the central force, Assam Rifles. The fate of these soldiers will be determined by the Indian government.
Local Mizo non-governmental organizations are providing assistance to the wounded individuals. Numerous individuals from Myanmar were caught in the midst of the conflict and sustained injuries while attempting to cross into India on Monday.
According to reports, the conflict began when the People's Defence Force (PDF) launched an attack on two military bases in Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar, located in Chin state near the border with India. In response, the Myanmar army carried out airstrikes as a form of retaliation.
Multiple individuals from Myanmar who were wounded in an airstrike conducted by the Myanmar army have crossed the international border and entered the Champhai district of Mizoram. They have been admitted to a hospital in order to receive medical treatment.
The latest influx of refugees is in addition to the thousands who have already taken refuge in the northeastern state since 2021. Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chin community.
Myanmar's military regime is encountering its most significant challenge since seizing control in a coup in 2021.