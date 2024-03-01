IAF's SKAT to Wow Audiences with Thrilling Air Show in Itanagar

The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force is scheduled to enthrall spectators with an amazing Air Show in Itanagar on Saturday, following their performance in Assam.
Various fighter aircraft and helicopters will also participate in the Air Show.
Formed in 1996, SKAT is among the very few nine- aircraft aerobatics teams in the world, and is the only one in Asia. This one of a kind team has carried out an astounding 500 displays in India, besides showcasing the professionalism of the IAF in Air Shows abroad China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto " Sadhaiva Sarvottam' with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".
This event will not only showcase the extraordinary skills of these pilots but will also provide an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force. The team's motive is to spread awareness about Armed Forces and to inspire the youth of the country to join the Armed Forces.