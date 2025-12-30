IMD Forecast: Light Rain, Snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh; Dense Fog Likely Across Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day weather forecast for Northeast India, covering Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The latest observations indicate isolated rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with light rain reported in Mizoram and Tripura over the past 24 hours. Dry weather prevailed in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Key Weather Highlights:

Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places, while higher reaches may see light to moderate snowfall.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Dry conditions are likely to continue, with shallow to moderate fog expected at isolated pockets. Dense fog is also predicted in Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram in the coming days.

Temperature Trends: Minimum temperatures may fall by 2–4°C, while maximum temperatures could drop by 2–3°C across the region. Night temperatures were notably above normal in Assam and Meghalaya, and near normal in other states.

Rainfall (Chief Amounts in cm):

Tezu: 5, Lekang (AWS): 4, Dhollabazar: 3, Udaipur: 2, Margherita (AWS): 2, Namsai (CWC): 2, Oyan (ARG): 2

Pasighat (CWC), Pangin Circle (AWS), Naharkatia, M.O. Pasighat: 1 each

Local Forecast for Guwahati & Neighbourhood (Next 7 Days):

30 Dec: Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear later. Max 22°C, Min 12°C

31 Dec: Morning fog, clear skies later. Max 20°C, Min 13°C

1 Jan: Morning fog, clear skies later. Max 19°C, Min 13°C

2 Jan: Moderate to dense morning fog. Max 19°C, Min 14°C

3 Jan: Generally cloudy, light rain or drizzle. Max 19°C, Min 14°C

4 Jan: Morning fog, clear skies later. Max 20°C, Min 12°C

5 Jan: Morning fog, clear skies later. Max 19°C, Min 13°C

Observations Across Key Stations (Past 24 Hours):

Arunachal Pradesh: Passighat 25.9 mm, Itanagar 20.4 mm

Assam: Guwahati 18.5 mm, Dibrugarh 25.7 mm, Tezpur 17.9 mm, Silchar 24.2 mm, Dhubri 16.9 mm

Meghalaya: Shillong 16.3 mm, Sohra 19.4 mm

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura: Aizawl 21.0 mm, Kohima 14.2 mm, Imphal 23.1 mm, Agartala 17.8 mm

The IMD urges residents, especially in fog-prone areas, to exercise caution during morning hours.

