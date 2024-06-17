IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall in Northeastern States

Local Forecast for Guwahati

For Guwahati and its surroundings, the forecast from Day 1 to Day 7 includes generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain or thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 29°C to 33°C, while nighttime temperatures will vary from 24°C to 26°C.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather advisories and exercise caution due to the potential for heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding and travel disruptions.