IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall in Northeastern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places throughout the region.
Heavy Rainfall Expected
The IMD has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy spells, in isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert as the heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding and travel disruptions.
Meteorological Conditions
The northeastern region of India is currently under the influence of multiple weather systems:
A persistent cyclonic circulation is situated over northeast Assam and its vicinity, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
A north-south trough extends from north Bihar through southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal at the same altitude.
An east-west trough, previously spanning Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, to northeast Assam, has weakened at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Recent Weather Data
Recent data indicates widespread light to moderate rainfall across Assam and Meghalaya, with many areas in Arunachal Pradesh also receiving precipitation. Some rainfall has been recorded in Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Meghalaya has experienced particularly heavy to very heavy falls, with some extremely heavy downpours. Temperatures have shown notable increases in Tripura, while other areas have seen minimal changes, except for below-normal readings in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Local Forecast for Guwahati
For Guwahati and its surroundings, the forecast from Day 1 to Day 7 includes generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain or thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 29°C to 33°C, while nighttime temperatures will vary from 24°C to 26°C.
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather advisories and exercise caution due to the potential for heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding and travel disruptions.
The IMD's latest predictions indicate a continuation of wet weather in the northeastern states, with significant rainfall expected in several areas. Residents should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of inclement weather.