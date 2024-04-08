IMD Forecasts Light to Moderate Rain Across Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions of light to moderate rainfall in various states of Northeast India.
According to the forecast, rain is expected to occur at most places in Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Additionally, the weather department has issued warnings for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds in isolated areas. The wind speed may reach up to 30-40 kmph in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Thunderstorm and lightning are also likely to occur in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Furthermore, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
Local Forecast for Guwahati and Neighborhood: In Guwahati and its surrounding areas, a partly cloudy sky is expected with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to 23°C.
Residents of the region are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions.