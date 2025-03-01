IMD Forecasts Rainfall Across Northeast India Till March 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted varying rainfall patterns across the northeastern states for the next five days, starting March 1. While Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness intermittent showers, dry conditions will likely prevail in several other states.

On Day 1, light to moderate rain is anticipated at many locations in Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam and Nagaland may experience scattered rainfall. Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive only isolated showers.

By Day 2, the intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to decrease, with only a few places in Arunachal Pradesh witnessing light to moderate rain. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram may receive isolated rainfall, whereas Tripura is expected to remain dry.

On Day 3, rain activity is likely to be further limited, with only isolated showers predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland. Dry weather conditions are expected to dominate Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

By Day 4, Arunachal Pradesh may see light rain at isolated locations, while the rest of the region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, is set to experience predominantly dry weather.

On Day 5, the IMD forecasts a slight uptick in rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, where a few places may receive light to moderate showers. Meanwhile, the dry spell is likely to continue across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Despite the fluctuating rain activity, no significant changes in temperature—both minimum and maximum—are expected across the northeastern states throughout this period.

Further, the IMD has issued warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds over the next 24 hours in the northeastern states.

According to the forecast, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places. Nagaland and Manipur may witness similar conditions, but with slightly lower wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.

In Arunachal Pradesh, thunderstorms with lightning and hail are expected, while Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations. Additionally, heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, which may lead to waterlogging in some areas.