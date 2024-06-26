IMD Forecasts Rainfall in Northeast as Southwest Monsoon Progresses

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently spans from 23°N/60°E to 23°N/65°E, passing through key locations including Mundra, Mehsana, Udaipur, Shivpuri, Lalitpur, Siddhi, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj, and Raxaul. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts favorable conditions for the monsoon to advance further into several regions over the next 3-4 days.
This includes:
North Arabian Sea and Gujarat State
Madhya Pradesh, with additional parts of Rajasthan
Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar
East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad
Northern parts of Punjab and Haryana
1. Weather Systems and Patterns:
East-West Trough: Currently, an east-west trough extends from southwest Madhya Pradesh to northeast Assam, stretching across northwest Rajasthan to Manipur. This trough is situated at an altitude of approximately 0.9 km above mean sea level, influencing weather patterns across south Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Cyclonic Circulation: Over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and its neighboring regions, a cyclonic circulation is observed. This system has shifted westward and northwestward, ranging in altitude from 1.5 to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Its influence is expected to impact weather conditions in westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal areas.
2. Implications and Precautions: As the monsoon progresses into these regions, authorities and residents are advised to remain vigilant. With the advancement of the monsoon and the presence of weather systems, there is a heightened likelihood of rainfall activity. Proper precautions, including monitoring weather updates and adhering to safety guidelines, are recommended to mitigate potential risks associated with heavy rainfall and related weather phenomena.