IMD issues Dense Fog Alert in Northeastern States till December 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted light rain in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, but dry weather conditions throughout Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 24 hours.
IMD has also issued a dense fog alert at isolated pockets over six Northeastern states namely Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till December 31, 2023.
Local Forecast for Guwahati and neighbourhood
IMD forecasted drizzle or mist in the morning and mostly clear skies later in Guwahati and surrounding areas.
Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 26°C & 13°C respectively in the next 24 hours, the Met office said in a statement.
Shallow fog is defined as visibility more than 500 meters. Visibility is between 200 and 500 meters in moderate fog. Dense fog occurs when vision ranges between 50 and 200 meters.