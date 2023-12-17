IMD Warns of Severe Fog in Northeastern States, Guwahati Braces for Chilly Mornings

For the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts severe fog throughout the Northeastern states, including Assam.
According to an official statement, IMD said, “Weather likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.”
In a weather forecast, the IMD has also predicted fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the Guwahati and neighbourhood.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city, on the other hand, are expected to be 26°C and 12°C, respectively, according to the IMD statement.
It should be noted that the lowest minimum temperature in the post-monsoon season this year was 11.5°C on December 16, 2023.