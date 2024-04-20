IMD Warns of Prolonged Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain across several states in the Northeastern region. This prediction is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over central Assam, which now lies over northeast Assam and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough spanning from east Bihar to the aforementioned cyclonic circulation is contributing to the weather pattern.
Day-wise Forecast:
Day 1: Expect light to moderate rain at most places in Arunachal Pradesh and many places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Day 2: Similar conditions persist with light to moderate rain anticipated across the same regions.
Day 3: The forecast indicates light to moderate rain in many places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with a few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura likely to experience precipitation.
Day 4: Rainfall is expected to continue with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, while isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also witness showers.
Day 5: The trend continues with light to moderate rain anticipated across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, and isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Warnings:
Day 1: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph may occur in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh may experience thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated heavy rain expected in certain areas.
Day 2: Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Mizoram and Tripura may experience similar weather conditions with a lower wind speed. Arunachal Pradesh could also experience thunderstorms and lightning alongside isolated heavy rain.
Day 3: Thunderstorms are forecasted in isolated areas across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 4: Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also experience thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecasted in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy rain in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya.
Day 5: Thunderstorms with gusty winds are anticipated in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Local Forecast for Guwahati:
The weather in Guwahati and its vicinity is expected to feature a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 32°C and 22°C, respectively.