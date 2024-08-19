IMD Puts Northeastern States on Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several northeastern states including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.
IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar said, "we have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted here. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR light rainfall is expected...."
In Northwestern India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, the IMD forecasts sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.
Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, witnessed rain showers on Sunday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing humid conditions.
"Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen said.