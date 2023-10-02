Inaugural Tawang Marathon A Great Success; Sets Stage for Global Recognition

Speaking at the event, the Corps Commander said, "After a good beginning, he was sure that with each passing year the event will draw more and more participation not only from India and not just the amateur runners but also some of the most competent runners joining us at Tawang."

He said that this event will benefit the local economy by pulling in more and more tourists, adventure seekers, ultra-athletes. He hoped that the event has achieved its aim of putting Tawang on the Marathon Calendar prominently.