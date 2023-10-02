Inaugural Tawang Marathon A Great Success; Sets Stage for Global Recognition

There couldn’t have been a better inaugural edition of the Tawang Marathon, a mega sporting event jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government in Tawang on Sunday.
The event, a first of its kind in the entire North East saw enthusiastic participation by the locals and runners from all over the country. Over all 25 states were represented by passionate runners who participated in four race categories which included Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10 Km and 5 Km run. The local participation, especially by the youth, their support and enthusiasm for the event was phenomenal.
Against an aim of crossing 1500-2000 participants in the inaugural marathon, the numbers achieved were as follows:-
Valid Registrations - 2463 (including 543 ladies)
Participants reported - 2343 (including 511 ladies)
42 KM-114 (including 07 ladies)
21 KM-314 (including 10 Ladies)
10 KM- 563 (including 21 Ladies)
5 KM-1352 (including 473 Ladies)
Apart from the Indian Army which organized the event, there was active participation by the Indian Navy (31-member team) and the IAF (12-member team) at the event. All the CAPFs like BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF, ITBP also sent in their teams.
According to some of the reputed ace Marathoners who participated in the event, this is perhaps one of the most challenging high-altitude marathons in the country. But the insistence by the organisers on proper acclimatisation period for all outside runners paid well with only 3 DNF (Did Not Finish) in the complete event. Weather Gods were also in a good mood and the runners enjoyed a pleasant day of running under excellent running conditions.
Category wise winners are as follows:-
Full Marathon - Arjun Pradhan 2:49:03 (Indian Army) and Priyanaka Kanwar 5:18:41
Half Marathon - Prem Kumar 1:21:23 and Aarti Bardhan (2:30:28)
10 Km - Ramesh Kumar 00:40:52 and Rajshree M (1:04:59)
5 km - Ankul Kumar (00:20:33) and Tenzin Choikey (00:27:01)
The Chief Guest for the event was Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju. Other guests of honour were Arunachal MP Tapir Gao; Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Nathung; ALP and Lt Gen Manish Erry, GOC Gajraj Corps.
Speaking at the event, the Corps Commander said, "After a good beginning, he was sure that with each passing year the event will draw more and more participation not only from India and not just the amateur runners but also some of the most competent runners joining us at Tawang."
He said that this event will benefit the local economy by pulling in more and more tourists, adventure seekers, ultra-athletes. He hoped that the event has achieved its aim of putting Tawang on the Marathon Calendar prominently.
Kiren Rijiju congratulated the organisers especially the Indian Army for an excellent conduct. He also lauded the enthusiastic local participation and hoped that the event will not only put Tawang on world Marathon map but also set-up a tradition of many such sporting events annually.
The historic marathon coincided with the National Swachh Bharat Campaign which saw the participants and the audience, cleaning the Stadium premises with active participation even by the dignitaries including the Chief Minister.