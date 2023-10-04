Sikkim Flash Flood: Search Ops For 22 Soldiers Continue, One Rescued

As parts of Sikkim are hit adversely by the recent cloud burst, the Indian Army PRO in Guwahati has informed the Pratidin Time that one soldier out of the 23 has been rescued on Wednesday.
The health condition of the rescued soldier is reported to be stable and he is under medical observation in Sikkim, the PRO informed.
The search and rescue operation by Indian Army for the 23 missing soldiers continue.
Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army launched a massive search and rescue operation to trace the 23 missing soldiers. The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in the Teesta River with the roads and bridges washed away at many places. By evening of October 4, 2023, one soldier has been rescued and the search operation for balance 22 personnel continues.
The family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication.
Earlier, around 23 army personnel were reported missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flash flood in Teesta River.
According to a statement by the Army's Eastern Command, some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.
The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.
At least 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been issued for two districts in the state due to flash floods.
A road situation report of districts namely Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Namchi, Gyalshing have also been released by the police control room in Sikkim.