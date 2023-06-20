Indian Army and Arunachal Govt Announce Inaugural Edition of ‘Tawang Marathon’

The beautiful town of Tawang, nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, India, is set to host a momentous sporting event that will leave a lasting mark in the annals of marathon running.
The Tawang Marathon, an exhilarating display of athleticism, will take place on October 1, 2023, attracting participants from across the globe. The inaugural edition promises to be a marquee event in the running calendar, offering an unforgettable experience for both seasoned runners and enthusiasts alike.
The Tawang Marathon features four categories, each designed to challenge participants and provide an inclusive experience for all fitness levels. Runners can choose from the prestigious Marathon (42.195 KM), the Half Marathon (21.0975 KM), the 10 KM race, or the 5 KM race. Regardless of the category, all runners will be treated to awe-inspiring vistas as they navigate the pristine surroundings of Tawang, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The launch of the Tawang Marathon took place on June 20, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu along with GOC, Ball of Fire Division, representing the Indian Army. Demonstrating his support and enthusiasm for this grand event, Chief Minister Khandu himself registered as the first participant, underscoring the significance of the marathon for the region and its people.
The Tawang Marathon is a collaborative effort between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Eastern Command of Indian Army, showcasing the spirit of unity and shared commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles. This unique partnership ensures a seamless organization of the event, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to provide participants with an unparalleled marathon experience. The Indian Army and the Arunachal State Government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on International Sporting Calendar but also help boost the tourist footfall to the region. The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship. By bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, this event will foster a sense of camaraderie and unity, transcending borders and boundaries. It is an opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves, set new personal records, and inspire others with their achievements.
To ensure the smooth management and execution of the Tawang Marathon, the event has been entrusted to CYRUNS, a renowned professional sports event management company with wealth of experience and a proven track record in organizing large-scale sporting events.
Participants can expect much more than a mere race; the Tawang Marathon offers a celebration of sports, culture, and the indomitable spirit of humanity. Runners will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, interact with local communities, and experience the warmth and hospitality of the region.
Registration for the Tawang Marathon is now open, and interested participants can visit the official event website at https://tawangmarathon.com/.
