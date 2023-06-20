Indian Army and Arunachal Govt Announce Inaugural Edition of ‘Tawang Marathon’

The Tawang Marathon is a collaborative effort between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Eastern Command of Indian Army, showcasing the spirit of unity and shared commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles. This unique partnership ensures a seamless organization of the event, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to provide participants with an unparalleled marathon experience. The Indian Army and the Arunachal State Government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on International Sporting Calendar but also help boost the tourist footfall to the region. The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship. By bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, this event will foster a sense of camaraderie and unity, transcending borders and boundaries. It is an opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves, set new personal records, and inspire others with their achievements.