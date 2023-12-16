Indian Army Celebrates Vijay Diwas and Bogra Day, Honours 1971 War Heroes

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. This decisive conflict led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, over 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" laying the foundation for the creation of Bangladesh.