Indian Army Rescues 1,217 Stranded Tourists in Eastern Sikkim

In a well-coordinated effort, the Indian Army executed a successful evacuation operation during the night, rescuing 1,217 stranded tourists from the elevated regions of eastern Sikkim.
The primary objective of this precision-driven mission was to ensure the safety and well-being of the individuals who had found themselves in a precarious situation.
Reports indicate that civil administration officials are actively facilitating the return of these tourists from 17 mile to Gangtok. Among the evacuated were elderly, women, and children who had become stranded across various locations in eastern Sikkim due to adverse weather conditions and heavy snowfall.
The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army demonstrated unwavering dedication as they tirelessly conducted the rescue mission, extending well into the late evening. All stranded tourists were relocated to safer zones and provided with essential amenities, including shelter, warm clothing, medical assistance, and hot meals, as confirmed by officials.
Remarkably, the soldiers went above and beyond by vacating their barracks to accommodate the stranded tourists, a gesture that exemplifies the selflessness of the military personnel involved.
The army, through an official release, emphasized that this quick reaction by the troops provided much-needed relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under challenging weather conditions. Deep gratitude was expressed by the stranded tourists for the immediate relief provided by the army.
Despite their primary role in guarding the border areas in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, the Indian Army remains proactive in providing assistance not only to tourists but also to the local population of Sikkim.
