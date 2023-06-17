Over 2000 Tourists Stranded in North Sikkim Due to Inclement Weather

Over 2000 tourists had been stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on Friday. Karamyogis of BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to rescue the tourists.

Over 300 tourists have been rescued till noon on Saturday. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue.

Notably, the Himalayan state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. As a result of this, landslides have occurred in the state washing away several important roads.

The road connecting Singtam - Dikchu - Rangran - Mangan - Chungthang was washed away after heavy downpour on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, both sides of Rangarang were blocked due to landslides. Right after, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project Swastik sent its brave Karamyogis along with their heavy earthmoving equipment immediately on sites to clear the blocked road.

After continuous efforts of these Karamyogis, the road was cleared and opened for the traffic at around 10 pm.

Meanwhile, on Friday, there were reports of landslides at Singtam and Rangrang. This consisted of mainly loose stones and boulders which had slide from the mountain tops and covered the entire road, making it impassable for traffic.