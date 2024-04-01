Indian Army Rescues 5 Tourists Stranded Due to Snowfall in East Sikkim

The troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps conducted extensive rescue operations near Kupup in East Sikkim which was affected by snowfall.
The soldiers of the Trishakti Corps swiftly and decisively swung into action to save the lives of five tourists in East Sikkim whose vehicle were toppled.
Their prompt response to the distress call, coupled with their willingness to risk their own safety, underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to protect and serve the people of the nation.
By evacuating the injured tourists to the nearby Army Post and providing them with necessary medical aid and relief, the soldiers demonstrated their compassion and dedication to their duty.
Taking to platform ‘X’, the Trishakti Corps wrote, “Immediate rescue action and timely medical aid from troops of #TrishaktiCorps saved lives of five tourists whose vehicle toppled near Kupup due to sudden snowfall, in high altitude area in East #Sikkim. Reacting promptly, the brave soldiers immediately rushed to the site despite inclement weather risking own safety and evacuated the injured to the nearby Army Post.”
“The tourists, some of whom were greviously injured, were provided necessary medical aid and relief. Tourists thanked the #IndianArmy for being with them in this hour of need and saving their lives,” they added.