Indian Army Soldier Abducted, Killed in Manipur’s Imphal East

An Indian Army soldier was reportedly abducted and killed by unidentified miscreants in Imphal East district of Manipur.
The slain soldier has been identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon. He was deployed at the Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi district, sources said.
According to information received, Sepoy Serto was on leave when he was abducted from his house at Tarung in Happy Valley of Imphal East in the morning hours of Saturday.
According to the statement of his 10-year-old son, who is the only eyewitness to the crime, three miscreants entered the house while the father and son were working on the porch. The miscreants placed a pistol on his father’s head and forced him into a white coloured vehicle, and drove away with him, the boy added.
At around 9:30 am on Sunday, the soldier’s body was reportedly recovered at Khuningthek village in East of Mongjam. Right after the body was found, the identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who stated that the soldier had been murdered by a single bullet in his head.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem report which is still awaited.
The brave heart is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.