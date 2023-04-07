Indian Army's Headquarters 101 Area To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee With 'Rhino Riders' Motorcycle Rally

The Headquarters 101 Area of the Indian Army, which was established on 22 April 1963, is all set to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee on April 24.

This formation was raised to provide logistics support to the fighting formations across the entire northeastern region after the 1962 operations.

The Headquarters 101 Area has the unique distinction of having participated in active combat, with its crowning glory being the 1971 operations where it was the first of the Indian Forces to enter Dacca.

To kickstart the celebrations, a 'Rhino Riders' Diamond Jubilee Motorcycle Rally will be flagged off on Sunday from the Rhino Training Complex in Shillong by the Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Phagu Chauhan.

Ten riders will cover treacherous and challenging terrain, overcoming grueling weather conditions. Over a span of 14 days, the riders will cover more than 2000kms, panning Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The motorcycle riders will reach out to Veterans and Veer Naris, along with school children, NCC cadets, and other youth, motivating them to join the Indian Army. The riders will also forge strong relations with the civil administration for times to come.

The 'Rhino Riders' Diamond Jubilee Motorcycle Rally will be flagged in on April 23 at Shillong, as part of the 'First in Dacca' Diamond Jubilee events.

This motorcycle rally is an attempt to showcase the bravery and determination of the Indian Army personnel and to inspire young people to join the armed forces. The rally is also an opportunity to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity.

The celebration of the Headquarters 101 Area's Diamond Jubilee is an occasion to remember the contribution of the Indian Army towards the nation's security and development. It is an opportunity for the country to acknowledge the bravery and valor of the Indian Army personnel who have always been at the forefront in defending the nation.

The 'Rhino Riders' Diamond Jubilee Motorcycle Rally is a tribute to the Indian Army, and it is an occasion to celebrate the spirit of patriotism and nationalism.