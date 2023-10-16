Army’s Daring Rescue Op at Flood-Hit Sikkim Continues, Stranded Villagers Rescued

The troops of Trishakti Corps conducted a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim from October 7 to 13 2023. Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles and undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North Sikkim.
Self contained for operations over long duration, the troops shared food and medical aid with the stranded people.
Working 24/7 under inclement weather conditions, the brave soldiers of Indian Army carved a 14.8 km route and rescued 97 workers of Kundan Hydro Power Project and 80-100 locals.
The troops have created a helipad in the village, created a safe foot track and continue to assist the stranded people of Rabom, Menshithang and Chubinbin.
Earlier, after devastating flash floods in Sikkim, the Troops of the Trishakti Corps Indian Army undertook operations at a massive scale to reconnect villages cut off after the flash flood on night of October 3 and 4, 2023.
The focus of the operations are towards restoring connectivity to North Sikkim through Chungthang, which was the worst affected during the devastating flood. Troops of the Indian Army undertook a challenging operation through difficult terrain and have reached the isolated village of Rabom, North West of Chungthang and rescued around 150-200 civilians from the spot.