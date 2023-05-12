Internet Services to Remain Suspended for Five More Days in Manipur

Internet services in violence-hit Manipur will remain suspended for five more days. This was announced in an order passed by the Manipur government on Friday.
The order was passed in view of the present situation and to prevent any further disruptions to the peace and security in the state.
According to reports, the Manipur DGP is said to have informed the state government that there is a continuation of sporadic incidents of violence taking place in parts of the state.
The internet services in the state have been suspended “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property”.
The notification from the state government read, “In order to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by preventing the spread of misinformation and false rumors via various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on mobile phone and SMS.”
The Manipur government apprehends that such distorted use of the social media might inflame passions of the public, leading to serious outcomes for the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
Earlier today, one Assam Rifles jawan sustained a minor injury while diffusing a locally fabricated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Saitan village of Bishnupur district. The incident was reported at approximately 4.15 am. The injured jawan was safely evacuated to Military Hospital.
Notably, on May 10, an uneasy calm prevailed after a group of armed men (unknown) fired at Assam Rifles Column on area domination. As per sources, the incident came to light after a curfew was relaxed in violence-ravaged Manipur.