KHADC Increases Upper Age Limit for Job Seekers To 37

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya has made a significant amendment to the upper age limit for job seekers within the council.
The change, announced on Friday, aligns the age criteria of the council with that of the state government, offering greater opportunities for employment within the region.
The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Service Amendment Rules, 2023, have increased the upper age limit for individuals applying for jobs in the KHADC to 37 years. This adjustment reflects the evolving requirements and considerations of the council, ensuring that aspiring candidates have a broader chance to secure employment opportunities.
Earlier, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, MDC (Member of District Council) from the National People's Party (NPP), was elected as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the KHADC in Meghalaya.
The election, held on Tuesday (June 20), saw Pyniaid Sing Syiem emerge as the uncontested winner, as other political parties refrained from fielding any candidates for the post.