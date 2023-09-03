Kuki Inpi Manipur Reiterates Demand for ‘Total Separation’ of Kukis & Meiteis

Apex body of Kuki tribes, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) reiterated their demand for a ‘total separation’ of Kukis and Meiteis in the conflict-hit northeastern state.
This comes after the last 24 Kuki persons in Imphal’s New Lambulane were evacuated safely, reports said.
KIM then asked the Government of India to expedite ‘meaningful and honourable’ political dialogue with the UPF and KNO under Suspension of Operations for justice, peace, and lasting solutions as it strongly reiterated its demand for a separate administration.
In a statement, the KIM said “The Kuki Inpi Manipur is aghast at the dastardly attack against the last of the Kuki-Zo volunteers (numbering about 24 men) who have been guarding the houses and properties of the Kukis at New Lambulane, Imphal from the intermittent arson and looting of the boorish, bloodthirsty Meiteis.”
“Kuki Inpi Manipur reiterates its demand for separate administration as it strongly entreats the government of India to expedite meaningful, honourable political dialogue with KNO/UPF under suspension of operation (SoO) for justice, peace and lasting solution in the region,” the statement further read.