Left MPs to Raise Manipur Issue in Parliament, Condemns US Envoy's Remarks on State

A delegation of MPs from the CPI(M) and CPI who are currently on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur said that they would raise the prevalent issue of the state in the monsoon session of parliament.
The MPs have also condemned US Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s remarks on the situation in Manipur. Eric Garcetti had earlier expressed concern on the situation in Manipur and said that the US is ready "to assist in any way" if asked.
The MPs also stated that to begin a peace initiative in the state, instilling trust and confidence among all sections of people is important.
As per sources, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Bhattacharya claimed that the central and state governments have failed miserably in resolving the problem in Manipur.
On the other hand, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that the proposal by the US is a new shift in Manipur issue.
He said, “We know that wherever the US intervened in the name of sorting issues, they have complicated matters.”
It may be mentioned that, a joint delegation of CPI (M) and CPI MPs arrived in Manipur on July 6 on a three-day visit to take stock of the situation in the state.
The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha members John Brittas and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from CPI (M) and Binoy Viswam and P. Santosh Kumar from CPI, along with Lok Sabha MP K. Subbarayan from CPI.
On July 7 (Friday), the delegation visited both the valley and hill districts of Manipur and met people from various ethnic communities, including the Kuki, Naga, Meitei and Pangal. They expressed solidarity with the victims of violence and urged the authorities to ensure peace and harmony in the state. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, alleging that he has lost the trust and confidence of the people and has become a symbol of divisive politics.