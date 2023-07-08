Left MPs to Raise Manipur Issue in Parliament, Condemns US Envoy's Remarks on State

As per sources, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Bhattacharya claimed that the central and state governments have failed miserably in resolving the problem in Manipur.

On the other hand, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that the proposal by the US is a new shift in Manipur issue.

He said, “We know that wherever the US intervened in the name of sorting issues, they have complicated matters.”