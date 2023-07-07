CPI-CPI (M) Joint Delegation On 3-Day Visit To Violence-Stricken Manipur

A joint delegation of CPI (M) and CPI members of Parliament are in a 3-days visit to Manipur from July 6 to July 8 to take stock of the situation in the state, where ethnic violence has erupted since June.
The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha members John Brittas and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from CPI (M) and Binoy Viswam and P. Santosh Kumar from CPI, along with Lok Sabha MP K. Subbarayan from CPI.
The delegation visited both the valley and hill districts of Manipur and met people from various ethnic communities, including the Kuki, Naga, Meitei and Pangal.
They expressed solidarity with the victims of violence and urged the authorities to ensure peace and harmony in the state. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, alleging that he has lost the trust and confidence of the people and has become a symbol of divisive politics.
The visit by the Left parties came after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's two-day tour to Manipur, where he interacted with the affected people and slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state for failing to protect the lives and rights of the people.
The Left parties had also participated in a national convention on Manipur held in New Delhi on June 25, where leaders of 10 like-minded political parties had resolved to support the people's struggle for justice and democracy in Manipur.