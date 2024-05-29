Light to Moderate Rainfall in Parts of Northeast in Next 24 Hrs, Predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain over most places of Northeast India in the coming 24 hours.
According to the IMD, thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The IMD further stated that thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya. Heavy to Very Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
On the other hand, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
In Guwahati, generally cloudy sky has been predicted with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 32°C & 24°C respectively, stated the IMD.