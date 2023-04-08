Most Interesting Facts About the Northeast India

The northeastern states of India continue to be shrouded in mystery, which in itself is a positive aspect as it guarantees a constant stream of surprises during your visit. From the ancient tribes of Nagaland to the majestic Himalayan peaks of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, to the rich cultural traditions of Meghalaya, each and every part of Northeast India holds captivating secrets, such as the tale of a deceased soldier who continues to serve at the Sikkim border. But before you exclaim in awe, there is much more in store for you in this blog, guaranteed to inspire you to pack your bags and embark on an adventure of your own in Northeast India. Here is a list of the most interesting facts about the Northeastern states of India.