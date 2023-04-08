Most Interesting Facts About the Northeast India

The northeastern states of India continue to be shrouded in mystery, which in itself is a positive aspect as it guarantees a constant stream of surprises during your visit. From the ancient tribes of Nagaland to the majestic Himalayan peaks of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, to the rich cultural traditions of Meghalaya, each and every part of Northeast India holds captivating secrets, such as the tale of a deceased soldier who continues to serve at the Sikkim border. But before you exclaim in awe, there is much more in store for you in this blog, guaranteed to inspire you to pack your bags and embark on an adventure of your own in Northeast India. Here is a list of the most interesting facts about the Northeastern states of India.
Arunachal Pradesh is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun" because it is the first state in India to see the sunrise every morning. Dong village in Anjaw district, located at an elevation of 1,240 meters, receives the world's second ray of sunlight after Japan, making it a must-see destination accessible via an 8-kilometer trek.
Assam is a state of superlatives, boasting the world's largest river island, Majuli Island, and the smallest inhabited river island, Umananda Island, situated in the heart of Brahmaputra river.
The Jonbeel Mela in Assam's Morigaon district is a fascinating festival that showcases the ancient barter system, allowing buyers and sellers to participate in the annual event organized by the Gobha and Ahom kings. This traditional fair dates back to the 15th century when the king used it as an opportunity to connect with his subjects, and visitors can join in the festivities.
Assam is the sole producer of Muga Silk, a precious golden fabric that contributes significantly to the state's economy. This unique fabric was first discovered during the Ahom Dynasty in the 13th century and is mainly produced and woven by the Garo community in Assam.
Sualkuchi, also known as the "Silk Village," is the world's largest weaving village, with every household directly involved in weaving exquisite silk fabrics, particularly the renowned Muga silk.
Assam serves as a haven for several endangered and exotic plant and animal species. The Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest population of critically endangered one-horned rhinoceros in the world, making it a remarkable conservation success story in Northeast India.
Ima Keithel, also known as the Mother's Market, in Manipur is a unique market that is exclusively run by mothers. It is considered to be the only women-led market in Asia and probably the world, where you can buy anything from groceries to local handicrafts, making it a perfect shopping destination in Northeast India.
Meghalaya, a state in Northeast India, is the only place in India with a matriarchal society. The Khasi tribe practices this society where women are the decision-makers and breadwinners of the family, breaking gender stereotypes while respecting both genders.
Mawsynram, located in Meghalaya, holds the record for the world's wettest place, with an average annual rainfall of 11,871 millimetres, surpassing the previous record holder, Cherrapunjee, which is also located in the same state.
Pukzing Cave, the largest cave in Mizoram, is a popular tourist spot that is believed to have been carved by a man named Mualzavata using just a hairpin.
Longwa village in Nagaland's Mon district is a fascinating place where you can be in two places at once as it lies on the border between India and Myanmar. The village chief's house also lies on the border, half in each country, making it an exciting spot to visit.
The Konyak tribe in Nagaland is the last surviving headhunter tribe in the world, known for their ruthless traditions of cutting the heads of enemy tribes during battles and storing them as trophies. Although the practice has stopped, the elderly tribals still narrate their historic tales and have tattoos all over their face.
A deceased soldier continues to serve at the border as a ghostly figure. Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian Army soldier, had vanished during his patrol duty in 1946 but later appeared in his colleague's dream, revealing the location of his body. Singh's spirit continued to patrol the border on a white horse, and locals have built a shrine in his memory.
The only floating palace in Northeast India can be found in Tripura, an often-overlooked tourist destination in India. Neermahal, constructed by King Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya in 1938, showcases the state's rich royal history and heritage and is a must-visit site.
The narrow stretch of land that connects Northeast India to the rest of the country is commonly known as the Chicken's Neck or the Siliguri Corridor. Despite its strategic and social importance, it is also a beautiful scenic road that connects all eight states of Northeast India.
Northeast India is predominantly covered by hills, with approximately 70% of its terrain being occupied by these natural formations, thanks to the presence of the Himalayan mountain range in the region. The scenic beauty of the Northeast is comparable to that of Northern India, attracting a large number of tourists every year to witness its stunning mountains, valleys, and passes.
Northeast India is home to over 150 tribes, each of which has its own unique liquor-making traditions, resulting in a variety of distinct flavors that can only be experienced by visiting this region.